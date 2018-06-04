A 4-year-old girl drowned in a murky pool at an apartment complex in Garland Sunday night, police say.

According to police, the girl was with her family at the Meadow Creek Apartments when she was reported missing at about 7:30 p.m.

Investigators believed the girl was in the pool without a flotation device when the family lost sight of her. Police and paramedics noted the nine-foot-deep pool was very murky and difficult to see underneath.

After several attempts of searching the pool, a paramedic finally located the girl unconscious at the bottom.She was rushed to Dallas Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators said the drowning was accidental.

