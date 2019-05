A massive Texas flag mural is being painted near the eastbound service road of Interstate 30 in Dallas. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Giant Texas Flag Mural Painted Near I-30 in Dallas

A huge show of Texas pride is taking shape in Dallas.

A massive Texas flag is being painted off the eastbound service road of Interstate 30 between Beckley and Sylvan avenues.

It used to just be a big concrete slab that some people considered an eyesore.

So, local businessman Chris Aslam commissioned the project with approval from the city.

It's the work of full-time mural painter Kyle Wadsworth.