The Ecto-1, Back to the Future DeLorean, a Jurassic Park Ford Explorer and K.I.T.T. from the 1980s Knight Rider will be on display in Dallas, April 27, 2019.

Did you see the Batmobile in Dallas on Friday afternoon? That's not the only iconic cars in North Texas this weekend.

Four super-cool cars used in a recent Walmart ad touting the superstore's grocery pickup service are touring the U.S. and will make a stop in Dallas Saturday.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart store on 18121 Marsh Lane, shoppers can get up close and personal with the Ecto-1 from Ghostbusters, K.I.T.T. from the 1980s version of Knight Rider, a Jurassic Park Ford Explorer and -- perhaps the cream of the crop -- the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

The tour is free and visitors are encouraged to take as many selfies as they like. You can also get the chance to take a unique spin in the Ecto-1 (through a little movie magic seen here).

The full tour schedule is below.

April 10 – Kansas City, 600 NE Coronado Dr, Blue Springs, MO

April 13 – Knoxville, 10900 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN

April 15 – Atlanta, 210 Cobb Pkwy SE S, Marietta, GA

April 18 – Tampa, 28500 FL-54, Wesley Chapel, FL

April 22 – Houston, 5660 West Grand Parkway South, Richmond, TX

April 25 – Austin, 2801 E Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX

April 27 – Dallas, 18121 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX

April 29 – Northwest Arkansas, 406 S Walton Blvd., Bentonville AR

May 4 – Phoenix, 4435 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ

May 6– Los Angeles, 1301 N Victory Pl, Burbank, CA

May 11- Sacramento, 8270 Delta Shores Cir S, Sacramento, CA