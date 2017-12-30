Get Your Tickets: Exclusive NYE Bash in Downtown Dallas

Join NBC 5 and Nexstar Broadcasting for a special Lone Star New Year's Eve Countdown to 2018. The show includes a VIP concert with Jackopierce and fireworks at Reunion Tower at midnight. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

The biggest New Year's Eve Bash in the Central timezone happens in Dallas featuring a 360-degree, panoramic fireworks show to mark the beginning of 2018.

We have your chance to get tickets to an exclusive, VIP event featuring food, drinks, music, and plenty of fun!

With the downtown Dallas skyline and Reunion Tower fireworks display serving as a backdrop, Saint Rocco’s New York Italian restaurant at Trinity Groves provides the perfect setting for the Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2018 celebration. The restaurant will host a VIP event from their posh, open-air roof deck – warmed by heaters, of course – as Jackopierce provides musical entertainment and special hosts reflect on 2017 and countdown to 2018.

And once the countdown ends, Saint Rocco’s will provide the perfect view of the Reunion tower fireworks spectacular.

Lone Star New Year's Eve

You can get your tickets to the exclusive event by clicking here. Act fast! There are only a few dozen remaining.