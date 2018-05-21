Get Connected: A Closer Look at Stories for Monday, May 21

It's Monday, May 21, 2018 - time for you to GET CONNECTED. (Published 54 minutes ago)

1. Molten rock from the Kilauea volcano pouring into the ocean.

Authorities are warning people to stay away from the toxic cloud that forms when the lava touches seawater as hydrochloric acid shoots into the air.

The volcano's been erupting for two weeks now - and it's showing no signs of slowing down.

2. North Texan Kelly Clarkson let the world know how she feels while hosting last night's Billboard Music Awards.

She's getting a lot of attention for the way she honored victims of the Santa Fe school shooting with a moment of change.

"Why don't we stop moments of silence and do a moment of action? Why don't we do a moment of change? Change what's happening, because it's horrible," Clarkson said.

3. How far would you go to get more vacation days?

More than half of Americans say they'll take a pay cut if it means more time off.

If you think that's a sacrifice, some companies offer unlimited vacation time.

Only thing is - don't expect to get paid for it.

4. Need a Monday motivation? Look no further than North Texas kid, Mathew Harris.

He got the Optimist Student of the Year award at school.

And get this! Mathew had a brain tumor the size of a tennis ball removed last year.

Through all of it, he kept up his grades, honors classes and even ran in 5Ks! Learn more about Mathew here.

5. A New Jersey cop knows what it takes to go viral. He saved a baby deer with an emergency C-section on the side of the road.

The fawn's mother was killed after being hit by a car, but her baby was still alive.

The officer saved the little fawn with his bare hands. The little guy is all better thanks to his new hero.

Now you're connected!