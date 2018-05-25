Get Connected: A Closer Look at Stories for Friday, May 25 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Get Connected: A Closer Look at Stories for Friday, May 25

    1. NBC 5 Staff Shares Favorite Burger Joints

    We gotta get you CONNECTED to your burger cravings, literally.

    Your favorite TV station (that'd be us) picked out our favorite go-to burger joints.

    We even hooked you up with a map.

    Just in time for the weekend.

    Learn more here.


    2. Grapevine Fireworks This Weekend

    You can cap off the best burger with the best fireworks show in town.

    Friday night fireworks are back in Grapevine.

    It's 10 full minutes of sparkle and sizzle.

    One of the best summer traditions in North Texas.

    Read more here.


    3. Family Says Home Device Sent Recording to Random Contact

    Do you ever wonder if Alexa is listening?

    In this case, yes, she definitely was, very closely!

    "The person on the other line said, 'Unplug your Alexa devices right now. At first, my husband was like, 'No, you didn't.' And he's like, 'you sat there talking about hardwood floors!' And we're going, 'Oh gosh, you really did!'"

    One Oregon family says their Alexa recorded their private conversation.

    And it sent it to the dad's co-worker.

    Amazon says it's all down to a crazy chain of events.

    The family says Alexa kept quiet through the whole thing.

    See more here.


    4. Whataburger Senior Photos

    Texans love their Whataburger -- and apparently so do high school seniors.

    And here's the proof! These are their real senior portraits.

    After all: What better way to memorialize the bond between a young adult -- and that honey butter chicken biscuit.

    Now, you're CONNECTED.

