Consumer Reports Rates Top Gas Grills

Consumer Reports tells you who tops the list in gas grill performance, Friday, May 25, 2018.

Your grill works hard for you, turning out everything from burgers and dogs to fish and veggies to feed your friends and family.

So when it’s time to pick a new one, what should you consider?

Consumer Reports runs grills through a gamut of tests: How long does it take to heat up? Is the surface heat consistent?

CR’s indirect heating test reveals whether a grill will do a good job with fish or slow-cooked meats.

And to be safe, the grill should be stable. Consumer Reports tests for structural integrity by torquing and stressing grills on this machine.

So how much grill do you need?

“If you’re choosing between a small and medium-sized grill, we always suggest that you go for the midsize model. It’ll obviously hold more food but you also tend to see more features on those grills too," said Paul Hope, Consumer Reports home editor.



CR suggests considering one of these midsize grills, depending on your budget.

This Weber Genesis II is the leader of the mid-size pack. It gets top marks for temperature performance, has good temperature range and is as sturdy as they come.

The Char-Broil Signature, available at Lowe’s, is excellent for cooking large cuts of meat that need to slow-cook, and has a top-rated surface temperature.

This Nexgrill, available at Home Depot, heats up quickly and evenly - outperforming some grills costing three times as much.