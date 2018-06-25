George W. Bush to Unveil Portraits of Winston Churchill

Students at George W. Bush Elementary in the Wylie Independent School District will publish "Mini Portraits of Courage," a book similar to Former President Bush's "Portraits of Courage." (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

A former American president with a flair for art and painting will discuss an ex-British leader also known for his world influence and portraits.

George W. Bush on Tuesday night will be part of a Dallas program called "The Art & Leadership of Winston Churchill."

Organizers say the event, at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will explore what made Churchill an effective leader and how those lessons can be applied to today's issues.

The evening will include an exhibit of a number of Churchill's paintings. Bush will deliver opening remarks and unveil his own portraits of Churchill in conjunction with a panel discussion about the late British prime minister.

The sold-out event will be streamed live here.

