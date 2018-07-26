File photo of former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush.

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will be honored on Veterans Day with the National Constitution Center's 2018 Liberty Medal.

The Liberty Medal, established in 1988, recognizes individuals who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe. Recent recipients include U.S. Senator John McCain and U.S. Representative John Lewis.

Recipients of the medals also receive $100,000. The Bushes plan to donate the money to "A Charge to Keep," the campaign to endow the work of the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative.



"Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there's no finer example of citizenship than our veterans," said President Bush, adding "Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution."

The Liberty Medal will be awarded to President and Mrs. Bush on Veterans Day, November 11, 2018, at 5 p.m. in Philadelphia.







