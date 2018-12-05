George P. Bush Calls His Grandfather a Hero

George P. Bush sits down with Meredith Land to talk about his grandfather and the legacy he leaves behind. (Published 22 minutes ago)

George P. Bush Says He Will Speak From the Heart at Grandfather's Funeral

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will deliver the eulogy for his grandfather, George H.W. Bush, at the former President's funeral on Thursday.

“Overwhelmed with emotion. My grandfather is my hero. On a personal level, he taught me how to play baseball and fish and how to be a gentleman,” said George P. Bush.

George P. Bush is the 41st President's first grandchild. He referred to 41 as "Gampy."

“As uncle George said, he ran at lightning speed and then it was stop and sleep,” said George P. Bush.

Texas was home for the Bush family and George P. Bush recalled how the former President adored his family.

“This is where they were during their golden years, you would find them at A&M games and Texans games here in Houston,” said George P. Bush. “He is back in Texas and he’s chosen to be buried next to my sweet grandmother and Robin at the library in college station,” added George P. Bush.

In the former President's final eulogy, George P. Bush says he will speak from the heart.

“So much has been said about his public career and what he’s given to his country and state. I am just going to talk about the man,” said George P. Bush. “I had a chance to visit with him twice in the last month before his passing and had a chance to say my last goodbyes. I talked with him the night of his passing and it’s going to hurt, just like anybody else who’s lost a loved one, it takes time to overcome but I know that in time it will get easier,” added George P. Bush.