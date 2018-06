Former President George H.W. Bush turned 94 on June 12. He is the first President to reach that age.

I’m a lucky man to be named for George Bush and to be with “41” on his 94th birthday. A post shared by George W. Bush (@georgewbush) on Jun 12, 2018 at 11:45am PDT



His son, George W. Bush, posted a picture to Instagram wishing his father a happy birthday.



The Bush family celebrated the 41st President's birthday at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine.