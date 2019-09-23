Members of the UAW union strike in front of the GM Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas, Sept. 16, 2019.

One person was arrested Friday after an altercation with authorities during the General Motors strike in Arlington, police say.

The person was arrested for assault on a public servant during strike, Arlington police said.

The Arlington Police Department said it remains neutral in the striking activities of United Auto Workers Local 276 and respects the rights of both labor and management in this process. Police said that the safety of the public and of all involved parties is of the utmost concern.

The Arlington Police Department also said that it "absolutely respects the right of all individuals to picket, conduct a protest, and freely exercise their rights to assemble within the confines of the law."

To ensure public safety for everyone involved in the strike, the Arlington Police Department implemented a safety plan developed and approved by General Motors administration,security, and United Auto Workers Local 276. The plan is designed to address issues concerning obstructions on the public roadway.

The safety plan involved erecting temporary barricades only during shift changes, which allowed members of General Motors staff to enter and exit the facility safely. Police said this plan also allowed individuals to freely exercise their First Amendment rights within the Arlington community.

Police erected the temporary barricades at the entrance of one gate during the three shift changes at the General Motors plant. Protesters could remain on the sidewalk even during the shift changes to safely continue their protest without obstructing traffic from the public road.