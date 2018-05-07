Gas Prices Leave North Texas Looking For Relief

Gas prices continue climbing across North Texas, leaving many looking for ways to ease the pain at the pump.

“It’s definitely rising and it’s hitting me a little bit because I always put supreme in. So I definitely feel it in my pockets here and there,” Kurt Baker of Fort Worth said. “I guess it is what it is. I’m just hoping they will come down eventually.”

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.81 and the average for Texas is $2.60.

Drivers in North Texas are finding unique ways to make sure filling up the gas tank doesn’t empty their wallets.

“[The] Kroger’s reward program is incredible. I love the 10 cents [and then] 20 cents," Baker said. "So, we do all of our grocery shopping at Kroger’s so that we can rack up on those points.”

Many swear by grocery store rewards cards.

North Texas stores with rewards programs include Kroger, Albertsons and Tom Thumb.

The programs are simple. For every dollar spent at the grocery stores, you earn points. After collecting enough points, you’ll see the price for a gallon of gas drop (usually in 10 cent increments) when you are ready to cash in.

The Penny Hoarder Blog has a list of many of the store programs and how each works.

You can also use gift cards at Walmart and Sam’s Club. Using their cards will lead to discounts per gallon on gas that is often a little cheaper than regular gas stations.