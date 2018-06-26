Gas Prices Are Down, Expected to Drop Further

The price of gas is yet another reason to love Texas. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The price of gas is yet another reason to love Texas.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline as of Tuesday morning is $2.84, according to AAA. However the average price in Texas is $2.65, according to AAA Texas.

Both of those figures are down noticeably from what people were paying even within the past few weeks. AAA noted that the national average is six cents cheaper than a week ago and 13-cents less than a month ago. In Texas, those differences are similar – gas is currently five cents below the average from a week ago and 11 cents less than a month ago.

In addition, the price of gas is expected to drop even more as the summer moves forward. Last week OPEC announced its decision to increase worldwide oil production by one million barrels a day in the second half of 2018.

“The production increase is expected to decrease crude prices and in turn drive down gas prices later this year,” AAA noted in a news release.