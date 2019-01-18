A construction crew apparently hit a gas line in McKinney, causing the evacuation of a nearby house.

It happened at about 10:15 Friday morning at Randy Lee Lane and Virginia Parkway, according to McKinney fire officials.

The northbound lanes of Randy Lee Lane at Virginia Parkway were closed for a short time, but have since reopened.

Atmos Energy crews on the scene have turned off the gas.

No injuries have been reported and the evacuation has ended.

