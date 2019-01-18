Gas Line Struck in McKinney, Evacuation Over, Streets Reopened - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gas Line Struck in McKinney, Evacuation Over, Streets Reopened

Atmos Energy crews are on the scene

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

    A construction crew apparently hit a gas line in McKinney, causing the evacuation of a nearby house.

    It happened at about 10:15 Friday morning at Randy Lee Lane and Virginia Parkway, according to McKinney fire officials.

    The northbound lanes of Randy Lee Lane at Virginia Parkway were closed for a short time, but have since reopened.

    Atmos Energy crews on the scene have turned off the gas.

    No injuries have been reported and the evacuation has ended.

