Gas Leaks Discovered in Northwest Dallas Neighborhood

Atmos energy has cut off natural gas service to 45 homes in a northwest Dallas neighborhood after discovering several non-hazardous leaks, Sunday, May 6, 2018.

An Atmos energy spokesperson said in an email to NBC 5 that the leaks were discovered in the 3200 and 3300 blocks of Darvay and Kincaid. That's just one mile away from the location where a house explosion killed a 12-year-old girl in February.



Atmos Energy said after finding the non-hazardous leaks, they decided to replace all the natural gas lines in those blocks at this time.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, however the Bachman Recreation Center has been opened for anyone who may need to use the showers. The rec center will be open until 9 p.m. Sunday and from 7:30 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. starting on Monday.

Burnett Elementary School will remain open and Atmos plans to utilize compressed natural gas to provide service to that school.