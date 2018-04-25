Gas Leak in Northwest Dallas Area - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Gas Leak in Northwest Dallas Area

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 11 minutes ago

    A gas leak was reported at a construction site Wednesday morning in Dallas near the area where a gas leak in February caused a house explosion that left a 12-year-old girl dead.

    Dallas Fire-Rescue responded about midnight to the gas leak near W. Northwest Highway and Marsh Lane. HazMat was requested to the scene and Dallas police were blocking traffic in one westbound lane on Northwest Highway. All other lanes were open for drivers.

    No injuries were reported.

    Atmos Energy crews were on the scene making repairs to the line.

