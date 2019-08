Breaking news from NBC 5. A gas leak has shut down a busy road in Garland.

East Buckingham Road from Highway 78 east to Northlake Drive is currently closed.

Officials with ATMOS energy are on scene, but there has been no estimated time on when the leak will be stopped.

So far there have been no evacuations of any nearby homes.

