A gas leak shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 45, April 16, 2018.

A gas leak forced officials to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in Hutchins for about two hours Monday afternoon.



The roadway was closed at about 2 p.m. Monday and Hutchins police detoured drivers east at Dowdy Ferry Road. The southbound lanes remained open to traffic throughout the afternoon.



As of 4:30 p.m., all northbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

No further details about the leak have been confirmed.

