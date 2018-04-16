Northbound Interstate 45 Reopens in Hutchins After Gas Leak - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Northbound Interstate 45 Reopens in Hutchins After Gas Leak

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    A gas leak shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 45, April 16, 2018.

    A gas leak forced officials to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in Hutchins for about two hours Monday afternoon.

    The roadway was closed at about 2 p.m. Monday and Hutchins police detoured drivers east at Dowdy Ferry Road. The southbound lanes remained open to traffic throughout the afternoon.

    As of 4:30 p.m., all northbound lanes were reopened to traffic.

    No further details about the leak have been confirmed.

