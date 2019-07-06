Garland police are investigating after a gas valve was allegedly intentionally damged and is causing major road closures.

According to Garland police, a male suspect is in custody after a backpack near the scene of where a gas valve was damaged was found.

Police were able to find an I.D. inside the backpack as well as an ax.

According to fire crews, an 8-inch above ground gas line was damaged in front of 5400 N. Garland Road at 5:12 a.m. on Saturday. Garland Road has been shut down, as well as the President George Bush Turnpike going eastbound between Campbell and Brand.

Atmos crews are at the scene working to fix the leak. No injuries have been reported.

It is unknown how long the road closure will last at this time.