Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in Garland

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black — this is normal and the video should return soon.

A natural gas leak has prompted evacuations Wednesday morning in an industrial area of Garland, firefighters say.

Atmos crews are working to locate the leak, which occurred in the 3900 block of Cavalier Drive.

A Garland Fire Department tweet said the North Texas Rehabilitation Center on Cavalier evacuated patients to the Fields Recreation Center at 1701 Dairy Road.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Cavalier Drive at Miller Park Drive is shut down.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update.

