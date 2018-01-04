Gas Leak Near SMU Campus Forces Road Closures

Crews with Atmos Energy are working to repair a gas leak near the Southern Methodist University campus Thursday morning, police say.

The leak forced officers to block traffic from the 3600 block of Mockingbird Lane and the 5500 block of High School Avenue. The closure on Mockingbird Lane is bordered by Byron Avenue to the east, and Cambridge Avenue to the west.

It's not clear how long the closure will be in effect.

Drivers who typically use Mockingbird Lane were encouraged to stay away from the area.

