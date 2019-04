Southbound Preston Road is closed between Wade and Lebanon due to a gas leak, Tuesday, April, 9, 2019.

A gas leak has closed southbound Preston Road in Frisco Tuesday.

Frisco police tweeted the southbound lanes are closed between Wade and Lebanon.

From Texas SkyRanger, a construction crew was seen working in the area, though officials have not said what caused the break in the line.

It's not clear how long the intersection will be impacted. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

