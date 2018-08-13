A gas leak shuts down Pearl and Flora streets in Downtown Dallas, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

A gas line break is forcing an evacuation and shutting down an intersection in Downtown Dallas Monday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue confirms.

DFR said a 6-inch line was hit in a parking lot near the intersection of Pearl and Flora streets, prompting an evacuation at 1801 Pearl Street.

Ross Avenue, from Olive to Pearl streets, has been closed to traffic



KRLD is reporting hazmat has been called to the area. Drivers should avoid the area.

Atmos Energy has been notified of the incident and is said to be dispatching a crew to the area.



