Every year the Crain family takes a trip down memory lane past the empty lot where their Garland home once stood.

“This is where our old house was,” said Brad Crain. “It’s gone now,” said Mary Beth Crain. “No more.”

About 600 buildings were damaged in the December 26, 2015 tornado, many of them leveled, including the Crain’s home on Kelso Court.

“We only had 20 or 30 seconds to run. We didn’t hear the sirens,” said Brad. “I walked outside and it was just right here, eating the other house.”

The Crains said they now take the weather more seriously and have a plan if severe weather hits. “It’s scary,”” Brad said looking at the clouds overhead. “It looks the same as 3 years ago, exactly. Wind, as you see, blowing like crazy.”

“It gives me fear for my family,” said Mary Beth as she tried to hold back tears. “There’s been a lot of blessings through sadness. We have to look at the bright side.”

The Crains have since moved to a new home across the street and watched their neighborhood rebuild.

“I don’t think it will hit twice in the same spot,” Brad said. “I hope not! If it does, I’m buying a lottery ticket the next day if I survive.”