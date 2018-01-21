Garland Store Clerk Killed During Robbery

Police are trying to find two men they say robbed a Garland convenience store and killed the clerk.

Shortly before midnight Saturday night, Garland officers were flagged down by someone saying there was a shooting at a store in the 4700 block of Broadway Blvd. Officers found the male clerk inside shot and killed.

Detectives reviewed security video from the store showing two black males entering and trying to rob the clerk. They said the clerk was shot during a struggle with the suspects.

The suspects are described as black males, one being approximately six feet tall, the other about 5'9". Both men were wearing hoodies.

What Happens in a Government Shutdown?

With a possible government shutdown looming, here is a look at how a shutdown would affect the country. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Information about the robbery and shooting can be sent to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS).