Garland Police Searching for Missing 18-Year-Old With Autism

Isaac Villalobos was last seen near the 1700 block of Legend Drive

By Hannah Jones

Published 30 minutes ago

    Garland Police Department

    Garland police are searching for missing 18-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

    Villalobos has autism and has the age mentality of a 10- to 13-year-old child, police said.

    Isaac Villalobos was last seen near the 1700 block of Legend Drive wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

    Police described Villalobos as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He is approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. 

    Anyone who can help locate Villalobos is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

