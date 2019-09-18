Garland Police Searching for Missing 18-Year-Old With Autism

Garland police are searching for missing 18-year-old man who was last seen Monday.

Villalobos has autism and has the age mentality of a 10- to 13-year-old child, police said.

Isaac Villalobos was last seen near the 1700 block of Legend Drive wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Police described Villalobos as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He is approximately 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Anyone who can help locate Villalobos is asked to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.