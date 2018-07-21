Garland Police Looking for Man Connected to Sexual Assault

Garland Police are investigating a sexual assault of a minor that occurred on Wednesday, July 18. Police responded to an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that happened in the 1300 block of Northwest Highway.

A female told officers she was walking behind a shopping center when she saw a black car drive in her direction. The car then backed into a parking space next to the dumpster bay. As the girl walked past the dumpster, the man threatened her at gunpoint and she was sexually assaulted.

Police are looking through surveillance video for more information. Investigators believe the vehicle is a black Hyundai Elantra. The man is described as a black male, approximately 5'4" to 5'6" tall, thin build, short haircut, full beard and wearing faded black t-shirt, black pants and black boots.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477.

Tons of Plastic Waste Wash Ashore on Dominican Republic Coast