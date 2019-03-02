Garland Police Investigating Deadly Apartment Shooting

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after they discovered a man with a gunshot wound while responding to a call Saturday afternoon in Garland, police say.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Saturn Road, according to Garland police.

Officers responded to a call for a gunshot disturbance, but found the man wounded when they entered an apartment.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the case as a murder, police said. There has not been an arrest made in the case.