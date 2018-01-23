Garland PD Detectives Following Leads in Store Clerk Killing

Garland police say they are receiving tips from the public in the search for the men who killed a Garland convenience store clerk Saturday night. Detectives are following up on potential leads, but there have been no arrests as of Tuesday. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Garland police say they are receiving tips from the public in the search for the men who killed a Garland convenience store clerk Saturday night. Detectives are following up on potential leads, but as of Tuesday there have been no arrests.

Surveillance video inside the Exxon station at Broadway Boulevard and East Oates Road shows two men with handguns demand money from the clerk, 35-year-old Manish Panday, just before midnight. Police say there was a struggle, and Panday was killed.

For the first time since the robbery, the Exxon where Panday worked opened its doors Tuesday.

The owner's business partner manned the cash register, saying the owner and Panday's family are too heartbroken to come in.

MD Jahangir said regular customers continue to drop in and offer condolences.

"Manish worked here for seven years. He had a lot of friends around here, so everybody is suffering the same situation and the same thing," Jahangir said.

Friends who work in other convenience stores say they are feeling the pain as well.

Krishna Lamichanne has worked in convenience stores for 15 years. In that time, he says he's been held up at gunpoint twice. Lamichanne, who is also the previous president of the Nepalese Society, Texas, says he's sat with many families like Panday's.

"A lot of minority community and migrant community do this business," Lamichanne said. "They can't invest millions and millions and millions of dollars and the big corporate office, they start from beginning."

Lamichanne believes the smaller, mom-and-pop shops are often targets for that reason. Although he maintains security cameras and takes precautions at his stores, he says he'd like to see more regular police patrols at gas stations.

"All the law enforcement is working hard," Lamichanne said. "But, I want more patrolling."

Garland police reports show Panday, who was killed Saturday, was held up at work at least twice before — once in February 2016 and again in September 2017 — though overall robberies in the city ticked down by about seven percent last year.

Detectives say they are combing through evidence in Panday's case. The reward for information leading police to the men responsible increased to $10,000.

Garland police say Jerry Reynolds, host of the Car Pro Show on WBAP Radio, donated $5,000 to increase the reward.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery and murder of Manish Panday, contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 (TIPS), or www.garlandcrimestoppers.org.

A vigil for Panday is planned at the store where he worked for 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Friends of Panday have started a GoFundMe account to help support Panday's widow, who is five months pregnant with their first child.

ONLINE:Click here to visit the GoFundMe account for Manish Panday.

