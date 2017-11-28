A police chase through Garland ended with a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, police say.

Garland police spokesman Pedro Barineau said the chase began at Shiloh Road and Marquis Drive at about 3:15 a.m.



The driver, speeding toward Northwest Highway, lost control and crashed into a pole outside an adult entertainment store, Barineau said.



The driver, who was not identified, was deceased at the scene.

Check back for the latest information on this developing story.

