A police chase through Garland ended with a fatal crash early Tuesday morning, police say.
Garland police spokesman Pedro Barineau said the chase began at Shiloh Road and Marquis Drive at about 3:15 a.m.
The driver, speeding toward Northwest Highway, lost control and crashed into a pole outside an adult entertainment store, Barineau said.
The driver, who was not identified, was deceased at the scene.
Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago