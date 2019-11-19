A man convicted of sexually assaulting a child was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison, according to the Collin County District Attorney's office.

A jury sentenced 31-year-old Jesus Mejia, of Garland, to the 50-year sentence without parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 6, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said.

"This monster will now face the consequences of his despicable actions because this young, innocent victim found the courage to tell," Willis said.

Mejia sexually assaulted the child multiple times before she started kindergarten, according to the district attorney's office. In May 2017, the then 10-year-old told her mother about the abuse.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape

Harrowing footage shows protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University rappelling down hoses to escape a police siege. About 100 anti-government protesters remain inside the university on a third day of clashes between protesters and police. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

The mother and stepfather reported the allegations to the McKinney Police Department, the DA's office said. The department investigated and the girl was was interviewed by the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County about the case.

The jury found Mejia guilty of two counts of sexually assaulting a child and two counts of indecency with a child. The assault charges carry 50-year penalties and the indecency charges have 10-year sentences. The sentences will be served concurrently, the district attorney's office said..