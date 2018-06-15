Garland Makes Creative PSA About Park Closure for July 4

A popular spot for Fourth of July celebrations in Garland will be shut down on the patriotic holiday this year and the city found a creative way to get the message across to residents.

In the video, two firefighters and a police officer confront a citizen who gets sprayed with water after climbing over a closure barrier, all in good fun for an important cause.

Windsurf Bay Park on Lake Ray Hubbard can’t handle the usual large crowds and it makes it even harder for emergency services to make it to whoever needs them, the city said.

It’s a safety issue, the city said, and Garland police want to make sure everyone gets the message loud and clear.



Parking is also an issue, especially for adjacent neighborhoods. The city is urging people to go ahead and make other arrangements.