The Garland Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire inside the garage of a one-story home in the 1700 block of Pine Knot Drive.

Residents had already evacuated the home by the time fire crews arrived at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.



Firefighters quickly took control of the flames coming from the home's garage.



No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been reported.