Garland High School Evacuated

Lakeview Centennial High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after smoke was detected in the gym.
The Garland Fire Department responded to the scene at 3505 Hayman Drive.
The fire department says an electrical transformer in front of the school malfunctioned sending a current which caused smoke in the gym but no fire.
Garland Fire Department is investigating and Garland Power and Light is enroute to the school to turn off the power.
Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.