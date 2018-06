Firefighters responded to a fire at a Garland elementary school Sunday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

Fire Marshal Mike VanBuskirk said the Garland Fire Department was called to a fire at Williams Elementary School in the 1800 block of Oldgate Lane just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

One of the portable buildings was heavily involved in flames when the fire department arrived, he said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.