Some people in Dallas will start to see delays for trash and recycling pickups due to a shortage of garbage trucks, city officials said.

Some residents may have trash collected a day later than normal, according to a notice posted on the Dallas Sanitation Services website.

Delays will continue over a period of 90 to 120 days, the city said, depending on how many trucks are available each day.

New collection vehicles are on the way and will be put into service as soon as possible.

"We've been putting a lot of money toward the replacement of that fleet over the last five years, but it's one of the things where the need has been so great that although we're making strides, there's still some strides that need to take place," Sanitation Services Director Kelly High told The Dallas Morning News.

Sanitation will notify 311 each night with information on which areas will be affected by service delays. Routes, boundaries of affected areas and estimated collection time will also be available by calling 311.