Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed Saturday morning.

According to investigators, Dallas police and gang units were dispatched to the 3200 block of Aster Street at 2:09 a.m. for a shooting call.

When they arrived, they found 38-year-old Juan Martinez suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Martinez was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators have no suspects and this incident is an ongoing investigation.