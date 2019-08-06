Game Wardens Searching for Person Who Killed Gator, Cut Off Tail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Game Wardens Searching for Person Who Killed Gator, Cut Off Tail

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Texas Parks and Wildlife

    Texas Game Wardens are asking for the public's help after an dead alligator was found in Lake Worth with its tail cut off.

    It happened in the Tarrant County lake around Aug. 1, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

    Anyone with information on the illegal incident can call the Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.

    Operation Game Thief is Texas' wildlife crime-stoppers program. It offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and the conviction of individuals who violate the state's game and fish laws.

    Photo credit: Texas Parks and WIldlife

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices