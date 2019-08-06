Texas Game Wardens are asking for the public's help after an dead alligator was found in Lake Worth with its tail cut off.

It happened in the Tarrant County lake around Aug. 1, Texas Parks and Wildlife said.

Anyone with information on the illegal incident can call the Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.

Operation Game Thief is Texas' wildlife crime-stoppers program. It offers up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and the conviction of individuals who violate the state's game and fish laws.