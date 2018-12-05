Galveston, Royal Caribbean Plan 3rd Cruise Terminal - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Galveston, Royal Caribbean Plan 3rd Cruise Terminal

By The Associated Press

Published 2 hours ago

    The Port of Galveston and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. plan to develop an $85 million terminal -- the third for the cruise-popular city on the Gulf of Mexico.

    Port Director Rodger Rees and Royal Caribbean CEO and President Michael Bayley on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding.

    Royal Caribbean will pay for the new cruise terminal, at Pier 10, with the site expected to open by the fall of 2021. A port statement says the initial lease is expected to be for 20 years, plus four 10-year options.

    Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships also serve Galveston, which has terminals at Pier 25 and Pier 27.

