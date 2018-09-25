IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 10: In this satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Ike moves in to the Gulf of Mexico and continues to gain strength at 14:15 GMT September 10, 2008.

The city of Galveston has been ordered to pay nearly $15 million to a fired contractor that was overseeing some federally funded housing recovery after Hurricane Ike hit in 2008.

The Galveston County Daily News reports jurors Monday decided in favor of Boston-based CDM Smith.

Galveston City Manager Brian Maxwell said an appeal is expected.

The newspaper reports CDM Smith, doing business as Camp Dresser & McKee, signed a contract with Galveston in 2009 for Ike recovery but was fired in 2012.

City officials raised performance issues and said the company misrepresented its disaster recovery expertise.

Jurors ordered Galveston to pay $8.5 million for failing to comply with the contract and $2.4 million in accrued interest. The jury also awarded CDM Smith $3.8 million for economic losses.