Galleria To Largely Close Thanksgiving Day

The Galleria in Dallas will be largely closed this Thanksgiving for the first time since 2014.

Mall management said the ever accelerating and expanding holiday shopping season as one reason why, cutting into the number of people shopping on Thanksgiving Day.

“I think at the time we were open for Thanksgiving retailers were not doing black Friday deals before black Friday,” Galleria General Manager Angie Freed said.

Only Macys and the mall's other ‘anchor’ stores will be open on Thanksgiving with small stores, like Apricot Lane Boutique closing up to focus instead on Black Friday.

“It brings back the excitement of black Friday, it brings people back early that morning,” Apricot Lane Co-owner Allison Scott said.

Scott is among many retailers who said they support the idea of being closed on Thanksgiving and marketing experts say it’s also a strategy that has very little downside.

“They are not losing anything marketing wise because they are gearing it all towards the end of the week anyway so it’s a double bonus,” Maddie Lauo, with IT Crowd Marketing said.