Giant albino python captured by DeSoto Animal Control near Interstate 35 at Pleasant Run. The snake was deceased.

It's never a dull moment for animal control officers in Desoto, apparently.

These photos were posted to the Desoto Police Facebook page today, showing a "Giant" Albino Python.

Officers found the dead snake near Interstate 35 at Pleasant Run.

We're still waiting to hear back on how the snake died and why it came to be at that location.

