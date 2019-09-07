Cross Timbers Middle School in Grapevine, Texas after a threat was called into the school Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Students attending schools in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD will see an increased police presence on campuses when they return to school Monday, according to a letter from the district's superintendent.

After Cross Timbers Middle School was evacuated Tuesday due to a bomb threat, four more schools received threats Friday, GCISD Superintendent Robin Ryan wrote in the letter.

Friday's calls all came from the same number that threatened Cross Timbers Middle School Tuesday.

Cross Timbers and Grapevine middle schools received shooting threats Friday, Glenhope Elementary School received a threat of explosives outside the building and Colleyville Middle School received a call from the number that went unanswered, but officials opted to place the school on lockdown due to the nature of the other calls, Ryan wrote.

"Both the District (sic) and our police departments are committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that students, parents and staff feel safe when they are at school," Ryan wrote.

In addition to an increased police presence on campus, Ryan wrote counselors would be available to students.

"I, like you, am frustrated by the events of this week," he wrote. "In the face of adversity, I am so proud of our students and staff. They were respectful, adaptable, cooperative and responsive."

Ryan emphasized the threats take valuable resources away from the school district and police departments in Colleyville, Grapevine and Euless.

Cross Timbers and Grapevine middle schools were among several schools across North Texas to receive threats in February.