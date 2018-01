Family and friends will come together on Tuesday to honor and remember Leonard Evans, JR. He coached in the McKinney ISD for more than 50 years. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in McKinney. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Family and friends will come together on Tuesday to honor and remember Leonard Evans, JR. He coached in the McKinney ISD for more than 50 years. See More