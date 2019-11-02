Funeral Services Held for Greenville Shooting Victim

A livestream of NBC 5 News at 6 will begin shortly in the above video player.

Family and friends gathered in Dallas on Saturday to say their final goodbyes to one of the two men killed in Greenville last weekend.

Funeral services for Byron Craven Jr. were held at Concord Church on Pastor Bailey Drive on Saturday afternoon.

Craven, 23, was killed Oct. 26 after authorities say a gunman opened fire into a crowd of hundreds inside the Party Venue in Greenville. The second victim killed in the shooting was identified as Kevin Berry, 23, by his family and authorities.

Twelve others were injured in the incident, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Craven's cousin, Quadria Freeman, said the services Saturday were a celebration of his life and the legacy he left behind. Craven was remembered as someone who loved his family and friends.

"I know that his job on this earth was done because he impacted a lot of lives," Freeman told NBC 5 in a past interview.

Speaking with reporters after the funeral Saturday, Craven's younger cousin, Zamia Smith, said she did not get a chance to know him well growing up, but now wished she had.

Craven's death took a toll on the entire family, Smith said.

"It's been very grieving. Like, my mom has been crying. My grandma, my great-grandma. They're getting better with time," she said.

Some others at the service said they did not know Craven personally, but they attended as a sign of support for his family.

Berry's mother Nakima Alexander told NBC 5 Saturday, a GoFundMe account had been set up for her son's funeral.