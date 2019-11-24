Friends and family released balloons outside Allen High School to honor the life of Marquel Ellis Jr. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

Family and friends will gather tonight to remember the life of an Allen High School student athlete who was shot and killed at a party last weekend.

A wake will be held for Marquel Ellis Jr. at One Community Church in Plano from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

A celebration of his life will also be held at the church at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Ellis's friends and family held a vigil at Allen High School on Saturday to honor the 16-year-old's memory. Balloons were released outside of the school, and those close to Ellis shared how proud they were of the man he had become, how many lives he touched, and how much he will be missed.

Ellis was shot and killed at a party in Plano on Nov. 16, according to police. The shooting occurred after a group of people were asked to leave the party, then allegedly returned and fired into the home in the 3200 block of Peachtree Lane.

Since then, two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.