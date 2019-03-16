Funeral Held Saturday for Pastor, Family Who Died in Fire

Family and friends said their goodbyes to a beloved pastor, his wife and daughter at a funeral service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas Saturday. (Published 2 minutes ago)

Family and friends said their goodbyes to a beloved pastor, his wife and daughter at a funeral service at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas Saturday.

Eugene Keahey was the pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Sandbranch. The funeral was a joint service for him, his wife Deanna and 15-year-old daughter Camryn, who all died in a house fire in Cedar Hill Feb. 28.

Before moving to Mount Zion, Keahey served at Antioch Missionary, where the service was held.

"If you have ever heard of the saying, 'God broke the mold when he made this one,' I'm sure you would agree that our pastor is a genuine example of that expression," one of the speakers at the funeral said.

NYC Students Join Global Strike for Climate Change

Middle and high school students joined a global strike in more than 100 countries to call on lawmakers to acknowledge climate change on March 15. Students gathered at Columbia University for a rally organized by the Sunrise Movement aiming to engage young people in climate change action. (Published Friday, March 15, 2019)

Police said the cause of the fire was suspicious and that they were still investigating it as a criminal matter.