Funeral Held Saturday for 3-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run
Funeral Held Saturday for 3-Year-Old Killed in Hit-and-Run

Jorge Neri was struck in a restaurant parking lot on Feb. 3

Published 2 hours ago

    Family and friends mourned Saturday the death of 3-year-old Jorge Neri, who was killed in a hit-and-run Feb. 3.

    Neri's funeral was held Saturday at Pleasant Grove Calvary Memorial Funeral Home in Dallas, less than a week after he was struck in the parking lot of a Chicken-N-Rice restaurant in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway.

    "He was really loving," Neri's aunt Iris Nunez said. "I can't forget that. He was really loving, he always told us, 'I love you,' so I think that's what's helping us go through -- that we know he loved us and he knows that he was really loved as well."

    Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest and believe he was driving the pickup that hit and killed Neri.

    24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz has been names as a person of interest after the driver of a black Chevy Silverado hit and killed a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon before driving off.
    Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

