Funeral Friday for Weatherford Firefighter

A North Texas firefighter died Sunday while fighting wild fires in West Texas, officials say. (Published Monday, June 11, 2018)

A funeral Friday will honor a Weatherford firefighter killed while fighting wildfires in West Texas on Sunday.

Richard "Andy" Loller, Jr. suffered a medical emergency while looking for hot spots in the Davis Mountains.

Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at North Side Baptist Church, located at 910 N. Main St. in Weatherford. A procession will follow at about noon.

A staging area for visiting fire departments will be established at the Weatherford Independent School District Ninth Grade Center.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Loller, 42, is survived by his wife and two children.

"We are humbled and overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support," a family spokeswoman said in a city news release. "We ask for privacy during this time as we mourn the loss of a husband, father, son and brother."

